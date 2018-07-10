Tennessee company acquires Kalamazoo Emergency Associates

Brentwood, Tenn.-based American Physician Partners LLC acquired Kalamazoo Emergency Associates P.C., effective June 29, 2018.

Through the deal, American Physician Partners now manages the emergency room services at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo, Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell, urgent care center Borgess at Woodbridge Hills Immediate Medical Center in Portage, and Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall.

The four contracts combined represent about 111,000 emergency department patient visits annually and include more than 50 new physicians and advanced practice providers.

“After discussions with many potential emergency medicine groups, we chose American Physician Partners because their philosophy of patient-centered care closely mirrored ours,” said Dr. Eric Blackwell, president of Kalamazoo Emergency Associates. “This partnership will strengthen our group’s ability to deliver exceptional care to the patients we have the privilege of serving in Southwest Michigan.”