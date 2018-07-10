Right Place signs partnership with Oceana County

GRAND RAPIDS –– The Right Place Inc. has entered into a three-year contract to provide economic development services to Oceana County.

The Grand Rapids-based economic and business development organization will provide the mostly rural county in-between Muskegon and Ludington with “comprehensive business retention, expansion and attraction services,” according to a statement released on Monday.

“We look forward to this new multiyear partnership with Oceana County,” Birgit Klohs, President and CEO of The Right Place, said in a statement. “We see Oceana County and the larger region as an area with great potential for economic growth, and believe this collaborative effort will be a positive step for the county and its residents.”

The Right Place is in the process of seeking a business development coordinator to fulfill the contract obligations and once that person is selected, the agreement will take effect.

“This partnership has brought about an exciting time for Oceana County and its businesses,” stated Eric Fox, chair of the Oceana Economic Development Corp. “We’re ready for this new stage of economic development in our community, and believe the years ahead will hold many great opportunities for our region.”