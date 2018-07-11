Spectrum Health and Lakeland Health beginning due diligence on integration

(Left to Right): Dan Hopp, chairman of the Lakeland Health Board of Directors; Loren B. Hamel, MD, Lakeland Health president & CEO; Richard Breon, Spectrum Health president & CEO; and Dick DeVos, chairman of the Spectrum Health System Board of Directors.

Lakeland Health in St. Joseph will become part of Spectrum Health if the two can work out final details to integrate.

Directors at Spectrum Health and Lakeland Health agreed to integrate the two health systems and have begun due diligence on a final agreement they expect to finalize by October.

A deal for Lakeland Health would extend Spectrum Health further across western Michigan and build on long-standing ties between the two. Lakeland Health is a member of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Partners in Children’s Health and has partnered with the Spectrum Health Medical Group for specialty services, including cardiovascular care.

“This integration brings benefits to both organizations in terms of improving affordability, quality and access,” Spectrum Health President and CEO Rick Breon said in a statement. “We are confident that with our aligned cultures and a shared focus on caring for our communities, we can achieve significant impact on health improvement.”

The Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health consists of 12 hospitals, 180 ambulatory care and service sites, and 3,600 physicians and advanced practice providers.

Lakeland Health includes hospitals in St. Joseph, Niles and Watervliet, plus 46 ambulatory care sites, nearly 500 doctors and advanced practitioners, and 4,160 employees.

The health system would become a division of Spectrum Health and retain oversight by a local board of directors, capital investment considerations and philanthropy.

“We are excited about what our two organizations joining together will mean for our community. Lakeland’s number one priority has been to take great care of our friends and neighbors — the integration with Spectrum Health will provide an unprecedented opportunity to do that even better,” Lakeland President and CEO Loren Hamel said. “The benefits of integration will be many. We see great value in sharing and standardizing our approaches to continuously improving the health care we provide, to enhancing the overall health of the communities we serve, to lowering the overall cost of care, and to make our organizations the best places to attract the best talent. Spectrum Health’s top-tier performance, geographic proximity, and cultural similarity will make this a great partnership.”