Ford Airport adds nonstop flights to Miami

GRAND RAPIDS — American Airlines Inc. will begin offering daily nonstop flights to Miami from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport later this year.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline carrier announced Monday that the daily flights will begin on Dec. 19 and offer West Michigan travelers access to the South Florida region as well as approximately 350 direct national and international flights from Miami International Airport.

“Miami in December is a perfect way to not only kick off the holiday season, but an extremely busy travel period for the Latin American, Mexican, and Caribbean markets that Miami serves,” Jim Gill, president and CEO of Ford Airport, said in a statement. “This marks another Florida route on our map, but Miami is also a growing hub. Our West Michigan community will support this service, and be able to connect to American Airlines’ portfolio of great service.”

The addition of Miami makes for the 25th nonstop flight now offered from the Ford Airport, which has recently undergone a major renovation of its concourses and further capital improvements are planned.