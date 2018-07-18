JR Automation to invest $4 million in Holland expansion

HOLLAND — JR Automation Technologies LLC plans to invest $4 million into its facility in Holland Charter Township.

The investments in renovations, new computers and I.T. by JR Automation, a manufacturer of automation technologies, is expected to create 100 high-tech jobs, according to a statement. The investment aligns with the company’s recent expansion moves, which include the acquisition of the Auburn Hills-based Esys Automation LLC in June and the deal for Ogden, Utah-based Setpoint Systems and Setpoint Inc. in April.

JR Automation serves clients in the aerospace, automotive, construction, furniture, medical, food processing and pharmaceutical industries. Some of its customers include the Zeeland-based Herman Miller Inc., the Grand Rapids-based Steelcase Inc. and Johnson Controls Inc.

According to company CEO Bryan Jones, the company is experiencing “tremendous” growth, which has it “proactively investing in expansions to support this growth.”

“We’re proud of our Michigan roots and are deeply committed to continuing our growth here,” Jones said in a statement.

As part of the investment, the Lansing-based Michigan Economic Development Corp. awarded the company a performance-based $800,000 Michigan Strategic Fund grant. Zeeland-based Lakeshore Advantage assisted the firm in working with local resources at Grand Rapids Community College and West Michigan Works!, according to a statement.

“Automation is an increasingly necessary manufacturing support solution, creating high-tech, high paying jobs for employees with skills to work in this field,” Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage, said in a statement.

JR Automation is owned by New York-based private equity firm Crestview Partners.