Tuesday, 24 July 2018 17:09

Flynn to lead Chemical Bank in West Michigan

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Krista Flynn will serve as regional president for Chemical Bank in West Michigan. Krista Flynn will serve as regional president for Chemical Bank in West Michigan. COURTESY PHOTO

GRAND RAPIDS — Chemical Bank hired Krista Flynn as its regional president for West Michigan.

A 25-year industry veteran, Flynn previously worked as commercial banking market manager at PNC Bank. At Chemical, she coordinates leadership teams across functions in a market that includes Grand Rapids and Holland.

“Her proven track record of success in various facets of the banking industry will no doubt be invaluable to Chemical Bank,” said Dan Terpsma, director of commercial lending and regional banking,

Chemical Bank has 212 branches in Michigan, northeast Ohio and northern Indiana with $20.2 billion in total assets.

On Tuesday, parent Midland-based parent company Chemical Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CHFC) reported net income of $68.9 million, or 96 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter. That compares to $57 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, in the same period a year earlier.

