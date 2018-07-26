Burke Porter to acquire Italian refrigeration systems firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Industrial equipment manufacturer Burke Porter Group continues to expand its European holdings with the acquisition of an Italian firm specializing in the design and engineering of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems.

The Grand Rapids-based Burke Porter, a diversified manufacturer of dynamometers, instrumentation and assembly systems, acquired Florence-based Galileo TP Process Equipment S.r.l. to further enhance its technological capabilities, according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Burke Porter CEO David DeBoer described Galileo as a “great fit to broaden our product portfolio with Galileo’s assembly and testing solutions.”

“We continue to see advances in intelligent manufacturing solutions across the industry,” DeBoer said in a statement. “Galileo’s expertise and technologies align with our own and allow us to continue enhancing and expanding our technology platform.”

Galileo’s design and engineering capabilities focus on vacuum, leak detection, and refrigerant charging technology, according to a statement. The company’s systems work with on-production machines, test machines and off-production machines in the refrigeration and air-conditioning industry.

Existing management at Galileo will remain with the company after the deal, which will open new opportunities for its technology in the U.S. and Asia.

The deal for Galileo follows Burke Porter’s April acquisition of Belgium-ased Van Hoecke Automation, a supplier of production automation for the food and automotive industries, and a deal in January for Titan Inc., a Wisconsin-based maker of assembly and testing stands, as MiBiz previously reported.

Burke Porter Group formed after Grand Rapids-based Burke E. Porter Machinery Co., a supplier of dynamometers for the automotive industry, was sold in 2015 to Hong Kong-based China Everbright Ltd. for $90 million, as MiBiz reported at the time. After the sale, the company has been actively acquiring other manufacturers to expand into new product lines in the automotive market and to diversify.