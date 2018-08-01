Betten Baker acquires Midland dealership

MUSKEGON — Betten Baker Auto Group acquired its fourth dealership so far this year with the purchase of a store in Midland.

The deal for McArdle Buick GMC Cadillac, which went effective July 31, adds the 18th location to the growing Muskegon-based Betten Baker, according to a statement. The dealership group plans to rename the store Betten Baker Buick GMC Cadillac.

According to Betten Baker co-owner Chris Baker, the company plans to retain all of McArdle’s employees at the Midland store.

Betten Baker now employs more than 850 people across the state.

“Tom [McArdle] has done a phenomenal job growing and running the dealership, and we will do everything in our power to ensure continued success in this store,” Baker said in a statement.

The deal follows the acquisition in January of the Cadillac-based Godfrey Chevrolet Buick and a deal with a seller in April that added both Alma Chevrolet Buick and Ithaca Chevrolet to the Betten Baker roster, as MiBiz previously reported.