Muskegon Heights lawn equipment manufacturer acquired by Briggs & Stratton

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS — A West Michigan manufacturer of stand-on leaf and debris blowers has agreed to sell to Briggs & Stratton Corp.

The Milwaukee, Wis.-based manufacturer of small engines for outdoor power equipment will acquire certain assets of the Muskegon Heights-based Hurricane Inc., located at 375 W. Hackley Ave., according to a statement.

For Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG), the acquisition will “bring high-quality products with differentiated capabilities around air flow and handling” to the company and continue to expand its offerings to lawn care professionals, Harold Redman, senior vice president and group president of turf and consumer products, said in a statement.

“The acquisition brings Briggs & Stratton and its family of brands one step closer to its goal of filling a landscaper’s trailer with everything needed to start and finish a job in as little time and with as little effort as possible to maximize their profitability,” Redman stated.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Executives at Hurricane could not immediately be reached for comment for this report.