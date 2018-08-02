Arconic plans $104 million investment at Whitehall casting facility

WHITEHALL — Aerospace manufacturer Arconic Inc. is investing $104 million into a 103,000-square-foot expansion at its casting plant north of Muskegon.

The manufacturer — formerly known as Alcoa Howmet Castings — expects to create up to 45 jobs with the expansion in Whitehall that will meet the growing demand from aerospace customers, according to a statement from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC), which manufacturers super-alloy airfoils for aerospace engines and industrial gas turbines, is expanding in Whitehall as well as at a plant in Morristown, Tenn. “to provide additional capacity to meet growing demand from aerospace engine customers.”

According to Arconic CEO Chip Blankenship, the expansions were “necessary to meet our forecast and our customers’ forecast of requirements for the 2020 time period.”

“The announcement we made on Morristown and Whitehall is a piece of the puzzle … in terms of hitting the second-half of 2019 and the 2020 timeframe in terms of production rates,” Blankenship told investors during a second quarter earnings call.

The MEDC is supporting the project with a $495,000 performance-based Michigan Business Development Program grant. The City of Whitehall also will give the company a 50-percent tax abatement.

The plant expansions are expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

“Our team is delivering operational improvements where we need it the most,” Blankenship said. “While there is plenty of work yet to be done, we are driving progress and generating positive momentum.”