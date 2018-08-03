Medbio sells majority stake to private equity firm

GRAND RAPIDS — One of West Michigan’s prominent contract medical device manufacturers has been acquired by a Philadelphia, Pa.-based private equity firm.

Medbio Inc., a Grand Rapids-based manufacturer of injection moldings, assemblies and packaging for medical device and biotech industry, sold a majority stake to Graham Partners, executives confirmed to MiBiz.

Terms of the deal, which became effective July 17, were undisclosed.

According to Medbio President and CEO Chris Williams, the company continues to expand in the West Michigan area.

“We have added four new presses and will probably add a fifth in the next year,” Williams told MiBiz. “We are experiencing heavy growth, and I am frankly having a hard time hiring … in the middle of this big growth spurt.

“It’s a very good time to partner with Graham Partners.”

Williams said his family will continue to hold a substantial interest in Medbio after the deal with Graham Partners, which cited the company’s leadership team and operational history as reason for the investment.

“Graham was attracted to Medbio’s state-of-the-art operations and longstanding history of providing customers with industry-leading quality products and services,” Graham Partners Managing Principal Joe Heinmiller said in a statement. “(We look) forward to partnering with Medbio’s strong, experienced management team and utilizing our industry expertise and operating partner network to continue the company’s success.”

Williams said in a statement that Graham Partners was the “right partner to support Medbio during an exciting period of rapid growth.”

“We are eager to collaborate with the Graham team and tap into their industry and operational resources to enhance and expand Medbio,” he added.

Southfield-based investment banking firm Cascade Partners LLC served as the financial advisers to Medbio in the deal. The firm’s Cascade Growth Partners recapitalized its investment in Medbio along with the Graham Partners investment, according to a statement.

Executives from Cascade Partners weren’t immediately available for comment.

Medbio serves many facets of the medical device sector, including cardiovascular, biotechnology, neurology and ophthalmology companies. The manufacturer employed roughly 190 people as of a December interview with MiBiz. At the time, Williams said Medbio expected to generate “record sales” for 2018, citing the healthy economy as a factor.

“We’re getting ready for a big growth spurt and most of that’s actually booked already — established business — so I’m fairly certain we’ll be seeing that increase in revenue on the bottom line,” Williams said at the time.