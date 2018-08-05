MiBiz Growth Report: Aug. 6. 2018

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Aug. 6. 2018.

M&A

Holland-based Balanced Enterprise Solutions LLC , the parent company of Evans Machinery Co. and Ritter Machinery Co. , has acquired the Countertop Machinery Division of Minneapolis, Minn.-based Midwest Automation , according to a statement. The woodworking equipment maker plans to move manufacturing of the Midwest line to facilities in Holland as part of the deal, which expands its countertop production market to higher-volume customers in North America and Central America. Balanced Enterprise plans to sell the equipment under the Evans Midwest brand, according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Muskegon Heights-based Hurricane Inc., which designs and manufactures a line of stand-on leaf and debris blowers, has signed a deal to sell certain assets to Milwaukee, Wis.-based small engine manufacturer Briggs & Stratton Corp. (NYSE: BGG), according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will help accelerate Briggs & Stratton's diversification into the commercial products sector.

Muskegon-based Betten Baker Auto Group has acquired Midland-based McArdle Buick GMC Cadillac, its fourth dealership acquisition so far this year. The deal, which went effective July 31, adds the 18th location to the growing Muskegon-based Betten Baker, according to a statement. The dealership group plans to rename the store Betten Baker Buick GMC Cadillac. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Betten Baker now employs more than 850 people across the state.

Traverse City-based Cone Drive Operations Inc., a portfolio company of Scottish private equity firm Clyde Blowers Capital, signed a deal to sell its operations to New Canton, Ohio-based The Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR), according to a statement. Cone Drive, a manufacturer of precision industrial motion control products with locations in Traverse City and Ludington, is expected to generate more than $100 million in sales this year. The deal also included Cone Drive's H-Fang subsidiary in Jiangyin, China. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is subject to government and regulatory approvals and is expected to close at the end of August. Cone Drive employs 500 people and serves the solar energy, automation, aerial platforms, and food and beverage industries.

Grand Rapids-based industrial equipment manufacturer Burke Porter Group expanded its European holdings with the acquisition of Florence, Italy-based Galileo TP Process Equipment S.r.l., which specializes in the design and engineering of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Existing management at Galileo will remain with the company after the deal, which will open new opportunities for its technology in the U.S. and Asia.

Lansing-based Neogen Corp. (Nasdaq: NEOG) purchased Glendale, Calif.-based Clarus Labs Inc. in a deal that included the company's patented Colitag water testing product and broadens its access to the water microbiology testing market. The product can be used to test water for coliform bacteria such as E. coli, including at municipal water treatment facilities. Since 2004, Neogen has offered Clarus Labs' Colitag product to the food and beverage industry via a distribution agreement with the company. The acquisition "reverses that agreement," with Neogen taking ownership of the technology and working with Clarus Labs' sister company, Santa Rosa-based CPI International, to manufacture and distribute the product, according to Dr. Jason Lilly, vice president of corporate development at Neogen. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

