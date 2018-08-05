Sponsored Content: Introducing the 2018-2019 Michigan Contractor of the Year (MCOY) Nominees

On September 20, 2018, the American Subcontractors Association of Michigan (ASAM) will be celebrating the 9th annual MCOY Awards at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Download a complimentary copy of this article here.

MCOY recognizes Michigan’s general contractors and construction managers with a track record of best practices, professionalism, and collaboration within the subcontracting community. Only one “dream team” will be announced at the culmination of the ceremony, where cocktails and dinner will be served. This year’s keynote speaker will be Redmond Ramos. It’s a festive evening of mingling and networking; new relationships are made and old friends reconnect—all outside the jobsite.

Meet This Year’s MCOY Keynote Speaker: Redmond “Red” Ramos Redmond Ramos was deployed to Afghanistan as a combat replacement for 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, Navy Corpsman. While in Afghanistan, he was rushing to assist an injured Marine when he stepped on an IED, losing his left leg. Since then, Redmond competed in the Invictus Games, the Warrior Games and the Endeavor Games, earning a total of 19 medals; seven of which were gold. In 2017, Redmond competed in CBS's “The Amazing Race” earning 4th place. On September 20th, Redmond will deliver a powerful presentation at the MCOY Awards that will leave guests uplifted and inspired. To learn more about Redmond, visit: successthroughstruggle.com.

Since MCOY’S inception in 2009, participation has grown exponentially, with an astounding 500 guests in attendance at last year’s celebration. MCOY’s success isn’t about contractors who have discovered the “winning formula”. Rather, it celebrates those who are improving the overall construction industry. ASAM is at the forefront of efforts to recruit new workers to the local industry and to help make it a better workplace for all. The American Subcontractors Association is the only organization exclusively for Subcontractors and Suppliers giving them a united voice in the construction industry.

ASAM is pleased to announce this year’s MCOY Award Nominees:

The Christman Company

Dan Vos Construction Company

Elzinga & Volkers, Inc.

Erhardt Construction

First Companies, Inc.

Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.

Pioneer Construction

Rockford Construction

ASAM members will vote to determine which of these nominees will take home the coveted award. Nominees will be scored on: bid ethics & practices, safety, jobsite supervision, communication, schedule coordination, project relations, lien process, administrative procedures, payment per terms, and quality workmanship. This year’s eight nominees are intentional in their success and they are raising the bar for the entire industry. Moreover, they are creating opportunities for our entire community to grow.

The goal of the MCOY Awards is to build trusting relationships; the end result is a community of top-notch contractors and subcontractors working as a team. ASAM is proud to have such strong construction professionals to work with year after year.

For more information about ASAM and MCOY, please visit ASAMichigan.net