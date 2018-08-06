Packaging manufacturer Precision Poly LLC acquired by Illinois company

GRAND RAPIDS –– Precision Poly LLC, a Grand Rapids-based packaging manufacturer, has new owners.

The company that makes blown film bags and rolls for flexible packaging applications was acquired this week by Transcendia Inc., a Franklin Park, Ill.-based firm specializing in customizing plastic film structures, according to a statement.

The acquisition “enhances Transcendia's growing food and beverage segment through the addition of complementary multi-layer blown film technologies and an SQF rated facility location,” stated Andy J. Brewer, president and CEO of Transcendia.

For Transcendia, this is the company’s sixth strategic acquisition over the last five years, including its acquisition of Spire Flexpack Inc., the parent company of Precision Poly.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Precision President Parnell Olson, the companies’ portfolios of food and industry products “complement” each other.

“We are well positioned for growth with the addition of Transcendia's national infrastructure, diverse film manufacturing and converting capabilities and resources to expand our business,” Olson said in a statement.

Spire Flexpack was advised by Cleveland, Ohio-based banking firm KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Atlanta, Ga.-based law firm FisherBroyles LLP. Transcendia was advised by New York City-based law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Chicago, Ill.-based consulting firm Richter Consulting Inc.