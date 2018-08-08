Blue Sky Vision acquires Coldwater eye care practice

GRAND RAPIDS — Private equity-backed Blue Sky Vision LLC has acquired Sussex Vision Center of Coldwater.

The investment will allow Dr. Michael Sussex, who founded the eye care practice more than 30 years ago, to begin transitioning to retirement. Sussex Vision has locations in Coldwater, Sturgis and Three Rivers.

“With the resources of Blue Sky Vision and expertise of consulting surgeons in West Michigan for referrals, our patients in Southwest Michigan will continue to receive great care locally and behind-the-scenes practice benefits that will enhance their overall experience,” Sussex said.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The management services company Blue Sky Vision formed in early 2017 when Chicago-based private equity firm Sterling Partners acquired a majority stake in Grand Rapids Ophthalmology.

Blue Sky Vision also previously acquired Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Michigan Optical, Shoreline Vision, Walker Surgical Center, Lakeshore Eye, and Surgical Care Center of Michigan.