RedWater Restaurant Group to acquire Holland’s Boatwerks

HOLLAND — A West Michigan firm said yesterday that it plans to purchase the Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant.

According to a statement, Grand Rapids-based RedWater Restaurant Group LLC signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Holland restaurant from Joe Walsh.

Walsh started the business — located at 216 Van Raalte Ave. — in 2006.

“I’m confident that RedWater Restaurant Group will do a quality job in both operating Boatwerks and working with members of the Holland community,” Walsh stated.

RedWater COO Craig Smith described Boatwerks as “one of the finest waterfront restaurants in Michigan,” noting the company looked to expand the events business at the site.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RedWater operates six Grand Rapids-area restaurants, including Cork Wine & Grille, Vintage Prime & Seafood, FireRock Grille, Rush Creek Bistro, Gravity Taphouse Grille and Reds at Thousand Oaks.