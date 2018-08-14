Betten Baker acquires Kent City Ford, to relocate store to Coopersville

MUSKEGON — The growing Betten Baker Auto Group has acquired its fifth dealership this year and plans to further expand its presence in Coopersville.

In a deal announced today, the Muskegon-based Betten Baker acquired Kent City Ford with plans to relocate the franchise to Coopersville, where it just completed the build-out of its newly-opened Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store. The company expects the new Ford store to open in 2019, according to a statement.

“We are so excited for this next chapter in Betten Baker history,” co-owner Chris Baker said in a statement. “This is one of the biggest expansions we have done at Betten Baker, something that will not only change our company but the way people shop for decades to come.”

Between the new Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ford stores, Betten Baker plans to create more than 100 new jobs in Coopersville. With the relocation, Betten Baker will offer customers the ability to shop from seven domestic automotive brands.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Betten Baker plans to keep open a used vehicle sales office, as well as a parts and service center in Kent City.

The growing dealership group operates stores in 18 locations and employs more than 850 people.

Previously this year, Betten Baker acquired the Midland-based McArdle Buick GMC Cadillac, Cadillac-based Godfrey Chevrolet Buick, Alma Chevrolet Buick and Ithaca Chevrolet.