Thursday, 16 August 2018 11:32

Bulb grower to invest $1 million in Berrien County facility

Written by  MiBiz Staff
COLOMA — Bulb grower DeGroot Inc. is expanding its facility in Berrien County.

The Coloma-based company announced this week that it will add 60,000 square feet to its existing warehouse, including a 9,000-square-foot cooler.

DeGroot’s $1 million investment in Coloma Township could result in the creation of five new full-time jobs and 15 part-time positions, according to a statement.

The company’s decision to expand stems from new business growth in the United States.

“We are very thankful for the hard work and dedication of our employees that has led to the rapid growth we have experienced since our last expansion in 2014 and has required us to expand our facility again,” CFO Tyler Richardson said in a statement.

In conjunction with the project, DeGroot received a tax abatement from Coloma Township and assistance from Cornerstone Alliance, a Berrien County economic development agency.

DeGroot grows perennials, edibles, vegetable, shrubs and small fruit plants. The expansion is expected to be completed sometime in December.    

