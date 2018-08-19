MiBiz Growth Report: Aug. 20, 2018

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Aug. 20, 2018.

M&A

Greenville-based investment firm Tillerman Seeds LLC acquired Legacy Seeds Inc. , a producer of alfalfa, corn, wheat and soybean seeds in Scandinavia, Wis. The transaction included Legacy Seeds’ assets and real estate, as well as operations in Nampa, Idaho. Following an acquisition last October of Dansville, Mich.-based DF Seeds LLC , Tillerman Seeds’ combined operations generate nearly $40 million in annual revenues and supply more than 800 farms in Michigan, Wisconsin and Idaho with seeds tailored to local microclimates. Grand Rapids-based investment banking firm Tillerman & Co. helped with capital formation for the deal. Horizon Bank provided senior debt financing to Tillerman Seeds for the transaction, while Effingham, Ill.-based private equity firm Open Prairie Ventures provided subordinated debt financing. The Grand Rapids office of law firm also advised Tillerman Seeds on the deal.

, a Grand Rapids-based manufacturer of injection moldings, assemblies and packaging for the medical device and biotech industry, sold a majority stake to Philadelphia-based , a private equity firm. Terms of the deal, which became effective July 17, were undisclosed. President and CEO Chris Williams said his family will continue to hold a substantial interest in Medbio after the deal. Southfield-based investment banking firm and its affiliate recapitalized its investment in Medbio along with the Graham Partners deal. Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Auxo Investment Partners has acquired Williamston-based Midway Rotary Die Solutions . The deal adds new capabilities to Auxo’s existing die manufacturing platform, which includes Elkhart, Indiana-based Atlas Die LLC and the Rochester Hills-based Bernal LLC . The deal for Midway includes a 20,000-square-foot facility in Williamston. Auxo plans to bring on all 50 of Midway’s employees. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Advisers on the deal were NuVescor Group LLC ; law firms Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey PLC and Barnes & Thornburg LLP ; accounting firm BDO USA LLP ; Mercantile Bank of Michigan ; investment firm Oxer Capital Inc. ; Aon plc ; and Advantage Benefits Group Inc.

Muskegon-based Betten Baker Auto Group has acquired Kent City Ford , its fifth dealership deal this year. Betten Baker plans to relocate the franchise to Coopersville. The company expects the new Ford store to open in 2019, according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In Kent City, Betten Baker plans to keep open a used vehicle sales office, as well as a parts and service center. The growing dealership group operates stores in 18 locations and employs more than 850 people.

has acquired two Michigan-based Volvo truck dealerships in Flint and Saginaw from , according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. M&K now operates 18 dealership locations spanning Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania. The company added 20 new employees along with the deal, bringing its headcount to more than 800 people. Private equity-backed Blue Sky Vision LLC acquired Sussex Vision Center in Coldwater and EyeCare Associates of Haslett and Perry. In Coldwater, the investment will allow Dr. Michael Sussex, who founded the eye care practice more than 30 years ago, to begin transitioning to retirement. Sussex Vision has locations in Coldwater, Sturgis and Three Rivers. Terms of both deals were undisclosed. A management services company, Blue Sky Vision formed in early 2017 when Chicago-based private equity firm Sterling Partners acquired a majority stake in Grand Rapids Ophthalmology PC . Blue Sky Vision has since acquired Vitreo-Retinal Associates , Michigan Optical , Shoreline Vision , Walker Surgical Center , Lakeshore Eye , and Surgical Care Center of Michigan .

acquired in downtown Greenville. Founded by Kimberlee O’Donald, O’Donald Physical Therapy employs five staff members. Kimberlee O’Donald will serve as the clinic manager. The Center for Physical Rehabilitation, which now operates six practices in West Michigan, has plans for cosmetic updates to the interior of the 2,200-square-foot office. Grand Rapids-based RedWater Restaurant Group LLC signed a definitive agreement to acquire Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland from Joe Walsh. Walsh started the business — located at 216 Van Raalte Ave. — in 2006. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. RedWater operates six Grand Rapids-area restaurants.

, the manufacturer of the Manitou brand of pontoon boats, has agreed to sell to (TSX: DOO), a Quebec-based vehicle manufacturer, according to a statement. The family-owned Triton employs about 160 people and maintains a network of 150 dealers. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of BRP’s current 2019 fiscal year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Grand Rapids-based packaging manufacturer Precision Poly LLC was acquired along with parent company Spire Flexpack Inc. in a deal with Franklin Park, Ill.-based Transcendia Inc. The acquisition enhances Transcendia’s growing food and beverage segment, according to a statement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Spire Flexpack was advised by Cleveland, Ohio-based banking firm KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Atlanta, Ga.-based law firm FisherBroyles LLP. Transcendia was advised by New York City-based law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Chicago, Ill.-based Richter Consulting Inc.

Expansions