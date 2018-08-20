Metro Health selects Peter Hahn as next CEO

Peter Hahn will succeed Mike Faas as the next president and CEO of Metro Health — University of Michigan Health System.

Chief Medical Officer will take over Oct. 1 as Faas retires

GRAND RAPIDS — Metro Health – University of Michigan Health System today named Dr. Peter Hahn as its next president and CEO.

A pulmonologist who serves as the health system’s chief medical officer, Hahn takes over Oct. 1 from Mike Faas, who’s led Metro Health since 1994 and plans to retire.

“Metro Health was started by physicians. Now it will be led by one,” said Steve Van Andel, a member of the Metro Health Corp. board. “The selection of Peter helps solidify Metro Health – University of Michigan Health’s role as a leader in the practice and delivery of medicine in West Michigan. Our dedication to patient-centered care has guided our approach for the past 75 years, and we have ensured it will continue to do so under the physician CEO leadership of Dr. Hahn.”

After a national search, Metro Health unanimously selected Hahn to succeed Faas.

Faas led the health system’s move to a new suburban campus in Wyoming a decade ago and piloted the 2016 merger with the University of Michigan Health System. He was a key figure in the affiliation and developing a strategic plan for Metro Health under U-M Health System’s ownership, plans that have led to the expansion of clinical services locally.

In a previous interview with MiBiz, Hahn described the affiliation with the U-M Health System as “a game-changer” for Metro.

“In a little more than 18 months since our affiliation with the University of Michigan, we have already seen the impact of world-class medical care and how it benefits the patients right here in West Michigan,” Hahn said in a statement. “Expect further innovations, improvements and expansions as we execute our comprehensive strategic plan.”