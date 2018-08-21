rss icon

Tuesday, 21 August 2018

Car wash operator sells 3 West Michigan locations to Arizona firm

Written by  MiBiz Staff
GRAND RAPIDS — Joymar Inc. has sold three of its car wash operations to a growing national consolidator of the industry.

According to a statement, Tucson, Ariz.-based Mister Car Wash acquired the Joymar operations in Cascade, Jenison and Greenville. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the Joymar acquisition, Mister Car Wash operates 15 locations in the broader Grand Rapids region.

The transaction marks the fifth acquisition for Mister Car Wash in West Michigan, which last year acquired Standale Auto Wash, Auto Spa Car Wash, Waterworks Car Wash LLC and Southland Auto Wash.

Mike Monthey, director of operations for the Midwest at Mister Car Wash, called the Joymar locations a “welcomed addition” to the company.

Mister Car Wash, a trade name of Car Wash Partners Inc., operates 260 car washes spanning 21 states.

