Porter Hills explores merger with United Methodist Retirement Communities

GRAND RAPIDS — Two senior living providers in Michigan plan to explore a merger to become one organization.

The combination of Porter Hills in Grand Rapids and Chelsea-based United Methodist Retirement Communities would create a $150 million organization serving seniors in 22 counties across the Lower Peninsula.

“Both our organizations have agreed to move forward with this process as a means of sharing our knowledge, skills and resources for the betterment of senior services across Michigan,” stated Mary Wagner, who chairs Porter Hills’ governing board.

“With one American turning 65 every seven seconds, communities like ours need to be smart about preparing for future growth. Put simply, we think we can deliver better results through mutual collaboration,” Wagner said.

Porter Hills operates nine communities in West Michigan. Services include independent and assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing, plus in-home services.

United Methodist Retirement Communities consists of nine locations in Southeast Michigan with independent and assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing.

The two organizations and their respective affiliates combined employ 1,300 people serving more than 4,600 older adults through 24 service lines.

“Part of the beauty of this relationship, we think, is that we can easily agree on what matters most: The well-being and independence of Michigan’s older adults,” said John Thorhauer, president and CEO at United Methodist Retirement Communities.

Due diligence on a potential merger should last at least through the rest of 2018.