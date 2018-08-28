rss icon

Tuesday, 28 August 2018 16:14

Infinisource acquires Oregon benefits administrator

Written by  MiBiz Staff
COLDWATER — Infinisource Inc., a provider of COBRA benefits and an administrator of consumer-directed health benefits, acquired Polestar Benefits, based in Lake Oswego, Ore.

Polestar Benefits offers COBRA administration, plus flex spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements.

“The acquisition of Polestar is part of Infinisource’s growth strategy, building a stronger presence in the Northwest,” stated Jody Oliver, president and CEO of Infinisource Benefit Services. “Infinisource continually seeks to acquire strong, regional benefits administration companies in order to expand our customer portfolio and better serve the marketplace.”

