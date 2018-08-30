rss icon

Thursday, 30 August 2018 10:59

Stryker to acquire spinal device maker for $1.4 billion

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(0 votes)

KALAMAZOO — Stryker Corp. signed a deal to pay $1.4 billion to acquire Leesburg, Va.-based K2M Group Holdings Inc., a maker of spinal devices.

Under the definitive agreement, the Kalamazoo-based Stryker (NYSE: SYK) will buy all outstanding shares of K2M Group Holdings (Nasdaq: KTWO) for $27.50 per share. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory review and approval by K2M shareholders, could close late in the fourth quarter.

“This acquisition underscores our commitment to the spinal market, which is the largest segment of orthopaedics with significant unmet needs,” Stryker Chairman and CEO Kevin Lobo said in a statement. “We believe K2M will significantly enhance our presence with surgeons, patients and employees in both the spine and related neurotechnology markets.”

Founded in 2004, K2M Group Holdings this month reported second quarter sales of $73.6 million, a 12-percent increase from the same period in 2017. Midyear sales totaled $141.4 million, up 10.9 percent from the first half of last year.

K2M Group Holdings expects 2018 sales of $288 million to $291 million with a net loss of $34.2 million to $38.2 million. The company lost $37.1 million in 2017.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as financial adviser to Stryker, which was represented by outside legal counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Read 110 times
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Meijer opens Bridge Street Market, announces similar store in downtown Lansing Motion Dynamics plans $3.75 million expansion in Fruitport »
back to top
Triangle Associates August 2018 - Integrity

Breaking News

«
<
August 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31 1

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn