Motion Dynamics plans $3.75 million expansion in Fruitport

FRUITPORT — Medical device supplier Motion Dynamics Holdings LLC is expanding in Muskegon County.

The manufacturer of custom micro springs, medical coils and wire components said this week it would invest $3.75 million into a 28,000-square-foot addition at its facility on Airline Road. The expansion is expected to lead to the creation of roughly 80 jobs.

Continued expansion led the company to exceed the capacity at its 38,000-square-foot facility in Fruitport Township, said Chris Witham, president of Motion Dynamics.

The company is currently “undersized for our future demand,” Witham told MiBiz. “Our largest customer base is California, but the talent pool and the overall economic activity (in West Michigan) outweighs being close to the customer.”

According to Witham, construction for the project is expected to start in September, with completion expected in June 2019. The Grand Haven-based Westwind Construction Inc. will serve as the general contractor.

Motion Dynamics currently employs 160 employees, according to Witham.

“Quite honestly, we have almost doubled in employment in the last three years,” he said. “It’s our specialized capabilities that allows us to get into the latest and greatest products people are developing. (Our growth) continues to inch a bit up.”

In conjunction with the expansion, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. awarded Motion Dynamics a $530,000 performance-based Michigan Business Development Program grant.

According to a statement, Fruitport Township officials are reviewing a request for a 50-percent property tax abatement for Motion Dynamics.

Motion Dynamics is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based private-equity firm Vance Street Capital, which acquired it in 2016, as MiBiz reported at the time.

Besides the medical device market, Motion Dynamics serves the aerospace, electronics and automotive industries.

“The County is very supportive and appreciative of Motion Dynamic’s continued investment in the region,” Jonathan Wilson, economic development manager of Muskegon County, wrote in an email to MiBiz.