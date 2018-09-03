MiBiz Growth Report: September 4, 2018

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Sept. 4, 2018.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Kalamazoo-based Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) signed a deal to pay $1.4 billion to acquire Leesburg, Va.-based K2M Group Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: KTWO), a maker of spinal devices. Under the definitive agreement, Stryker will buy all outstanding shares of K2M for $27.50 per share. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory review and approval by K2M shareholders, could close late in the fourth quarter. Founded in 2004, K2M Group expects 2018 sales of $288 million to $291 million with a net loss of $34.2 million to $38.2 million. The company lost $37.1 million in 2017. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as financial adviser to Stryker, which was represented by outside legal counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP .

Expansion

Walker-based supercenter retailer Meijer Inc. last week opened the 37,000-square-foot Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids’ West Side neighborhood. Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes told MiBiz the company is bullish on opportunities with the new small-format concept, which it plans to take to other urban markets in its footprint. That includes Lansing, where Meijer plans to open the Capital City Market as part of a new mixed-use project planned by Gillespie Group, a Lansing-based real estate firm. The project is set to be built on about 4 acres in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue at the southeastern corner with Larch Street.

Capital raise