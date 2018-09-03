Sponsored Content: Leading West Michigan Manufacturing Employer Looking for Talent

Automotive finish technology innovator Lacks Enterprises Inc. provides excellent career opportunities in engineering, design, production and more.

This is an incredible opportunity for professionals in many different fields looking to work with one of West Michigan’s largest companies.

For those interested in a career with West Michigan’s number 10 largest employer, you’ll find a lot to like in what comes next.

What Does Lacks Do?

Industry leading automotive accent décor is what Lacks makes, providing rewarding, fulfilling careers is how they make it possible. At Lacks you’ll find the opportunities for growth, the work-life balance, the latest technologies, the history and the innovative spirit that the brightest minds in the field come for—and stay for.

Lacks is renowned as the pinnacle of possibility and craftsmanship as it relates to wheel, interior and exterior automotive trims. How it rewards and acknowledges the hard work its employees do to make it all possible has garnered the company an incredible reputation as an employer to match.

What follows is a brief summation of Lacks history of innovation, its location, and its employee benefits that we believe speak to the quality of the company, and how it relates to you.

Historically Innovative

For over half of a century, Lacks has made its name providing the most functional and beautiful exterior, interior and wheel trim systems available. Automotive manufacturers come to Lacks with a vision, and from there, collaborate to make it a workable vehicle component. SpinelleTM Metal Finish, Selective SpinelleTM Metal Finish and Tessera® Textured Finish technologies that they develop give color and tactile feel to vehicles around the world—providing distinct looks on everything from wheels and grilles to interior trims.

West Michigan Life

Grand Rapids, where Lacks is located, never stops proving itself to be a wonderful place to work. And live. World-renowned art and art festivals, several of the highest rated breweries in the country, close proximity to Lake Michigan beaches, a vibrant and progressive downtown area, interesting places to eat, sports arenas, golf courses, parks, music venues—for the active, adventurous, new experience seekers; this city really does have it all. And the sunsets are some of the best you’ll find anywhere. The city and surrounding communities are economically diverse, based in the health care, information technology, automotive, aviation, and consumer goods manufacturing industries, among others.

Careers at Lacks Have Their Benefits. And Their Perks.

Lacks provides wellness benefits in addition to the innovative and progressive Choose Well, Live Well program which makes available everything from volunteer opportunities, organized athletic events, tuition reimbursement for ongoing education, primary care clinics, local gym discounts, free counseling and more.

Career Opportunities

So how about it? It takes a team of many disciplines to get provide the high-level fit and finish the team at Lacks is known for. Right now, they’re taking applications for both full-time employees and interns who want to work with and learn from experts in the fields of:

Engineering, including: Chemical, Mechanical, Packaging

Supply Chain

Manufacturing

Purchasing

Human Resources

Finance management

Information Systems Technology

Marketing and Sales

And more

Join the creators. The designers. The manufacturers. The marketers. The finish technology leaders.

