rss icon

Tuesday, 04 September 2018 10:09

Neogen acquires Livestock Genetic Services

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(1 Vote)
Neogen acquires Livestock Genetic Services Wikimedia Commons

LANSING — A Mid-Michigan food and animal safety testing products company has purchased a Virgina genetic testing firm specializing in services for cattle breeding organizations.

In the deal, Neogen Corp. (Nasdaq: NEOG) of Lansing acquired the assets of Woodville, Va.-based Livestock Genetic Services LLC (LGS), which offers genetic evaluation and data management services, according to a statement.

The deal boosts genetic evaluation capabilities for Neogen and is complementary to the company’s global animal genomics laboratories.

LGS was a “long-time strategic partner” for Neogen’s genetics business, according to a statement. Owner John Genho will stay on with the company as part of the acquisition.

“Adding Livestock Genetic Services, and its owner John Genho, will help Neogen accelerate the adoption of genomics world-wide by helping customers easily and quickly utilize genomic information in their commercial operations,” Dr. Stewart Bauck, vice president of agrigenomics at Neogen, said in a statement. “This new capability will position Neogen as the only global agrigenomics business with a full end-to-end solution.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Read 101 times Last modified on Tuesday, 04 September 2018 12:41
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « MiBiz Growth Report: September 4, 2018 Burke Porter Group acquires SE Michigan emissions systems engineering firm »
back to top
ITC Holdings Corp. September 2018

Breaking News

«
<
September 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
26 27 28 29 30 31 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 1 2 3 4 5 6

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn