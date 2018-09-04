Neogen acquires Livestock Genetic Services

LANSING — A Mid-Michigan food and animal safety testing products company has purchased a Virgina genetic testing firm specializing in services for cattle breeding organizations.

In the deal, Neogen Corp. (Nasdaq: NEOG) of Lansing acquired the assets of Woodville, Va.-based Livestock Genetic Services LLC (LGS), which offers genetic evaluation and data management services, according to a statement.

The deal boosts genetic evaluation capabilities for Neogen and is complementary to the company’s global animal genomics laboratories.

LGS was a “long-time strategic partner” for Neogen’s genetics business, according to a statement. Owner John Genho will stay on with the company as part of the acquisition.

“Adding Livestock Genetic Services, and its owner John Genho, will help Neogen accelerate the adoption of genomics world-wide by helping customers easily and quickly utilize genomic information in their commercial operations,” Dr. Stewart Bauck, vice president of agrigenomics at Neogen, said in a statement. “This new capability will position Neogen as the only global agrigenomics business with a full end-to-end solution.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.