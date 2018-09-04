Burke Porter Group acquires SE Michigan emissions systems engineering firm

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan-based industrial testing equipment and assembly systems manufacturer has acquired WinterPark Engineering LLC of Auburn Hills.

The deal for the provider of engineering services for global emissions and regulatory applications includes technology that complements Grand Rapids-based Burke Porter Group’s emissions testing instruments, according to a statement.

WinterPark works with customers in the automotive, heavy duty, industrial, marine, government and defense industries for emissions and on-board diagnostics development and testing.

WinterPark President Mark Frank remains in his role at the company.

In announcing the deal, Burke Porter Group said WinterPark’s relationships with key agencies fits with its vehicle testing equipment to position the company to offer more solutions for customers.

“This acquisition expands our services offering in diagnostic testing and emissions controls supporting a growing base of customers dealing with complex regulatory compliance requirements,” Burke Porter CEO David DeBoer said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal for WinterPark follows Burke Porter’s July deal for Galileo TP Process Equipment S.r.l., the April acquisition of Belgium-ased Van Hoecke Automation, and a deal in January for Titan Inc., a Wisconsin-based maker of assembly and testing stands, as MiBiz previously reported.

Burke Porter Group formed after Grand Rapids-based Burke E. Porter Machinery Co., a supplier of dynamometers for the automotive industry, was sold in 2015 to Hong Kong-based China Everbright Ltd. for $90 million, as MiBiz reported at the time. After the sale, the company has been actively acquiring other manufacturers to expand into new product lines in the automotive market and to diversify its business.