Greatland acquires California check and tax form provider

GRAND RAPIDS — Greatland Corp., a provider of W-2, 1099 and 1095 products to employers, has acquired Aabet Business Systems of Marin County, Calif.

The deal for Aabet Business Systems, which provides checks, tax forms and related services to businesses, is Greatland’s third in five years, according to a statement.

Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

“This strategic purchase increases Greatland’s west coast customer base and our overall market share in the reporting and payment processing market,” Greatland President and CEO Bob Nault stated. “Aabet Business Systems is a strong, established company and we look forward to bringing their customers new options, such as our wage and information reporting products and services.”

The acquisition came after Greatland and Aabet Business Systems owner Shelli Clay partnered for 13 years on business checks, envelopes, and W-2 and 1099 forms.