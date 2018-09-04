GRBJ, GR Magazine acquired by Detroit-area firm

GRAND RAPIDS — A Southeast Michigan publisher has acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal, Grand Rapids Magazine and other titles from Gemini Corp.

Troy-based Gemini Media LLC, a subsidiary of Hour Media Group LLC, said today that it acquired the assets of Grand Rapids-based Gemini Corp. and will continue to operate the publications, according to a statement.

“Gemini Corporation is a great institution with some of the most iconic brands in Michigan, and we look forward to working closely with the Gemini team to make its products and services even better,” Stefan Wanczyk, chairman and CEO of Hour Media and Gemini Media, said in a statement. “We believe the future of Gemini’s products has tremendous growth potential.”

Hour Media produces 132 publications nationwide, including Hour Detroit and DBusiness.

“These brands have established a strong presence and earned respect in the West Michigan market, and as with all our regional products around the country — our goal is always to first serve our local markets,” Hour Media President John Balardo said in a statement. “We know the brands have already made a strong contribution to the local communities, and we will continue in that tradition.”

Representatives from Hour Media acknowledged a request for comment, but an executive from the company was unavailable at the time this report was published.

Gemini Corp. staff will remain at the company’s offices on Ottawa Avenue NW in Grand Rapids, according to the statement.

John Zwarensteyn, president, publisher and CEO of Gemini Corp. since its founding in 1979, plans to retire and “pursue other interests.”

Terms of the acquisition were undisclosed. Regional Media Advisors in Norwalk, Conn. represented Gemini Corp. in the deal.