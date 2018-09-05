Mercy Health Saint Mary’s president to lead Southeast Michigan hospitals

GRAND RAPIDS — Bills Manns, the president of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s since 2013, will become the leader of sister hospitals St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston in mid October.

Parent corporation Trinity Health announced the appointment of Manns on Tuesday. A Detroit native and University of Michigan graduate, Manns returned to Michigan five years ago to lead Grand Rapids-based Mercy Health Saint Mary’s following the retirement of long-time president Phil McCorkle.

Manns’ selection as president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston came after Trinity Health interviewed “several outstanding candidates,” stated Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and Mercy Health that consists of Trinity Health’s operations in Michigan.

“In the end, Bill’s qualities as an accomplished, dynamic and collegial leader with an impressive track record for results make him an ideal choice to lead St. Joe’s Ann Arbor and Livingston. We are excited to have a leader of Bill’s expertise and strong ties to southeast Michigan,” Casalou said in a statement.

In his new position, Manns will lead St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor that includes a 537-bed academic hospital and tertiary care center that’s presently undergoing a $24-million Cancer Center renovation and expansion project, and the 136-bed St. Joseph Mercy Livingston community hospital.