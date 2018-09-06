Reep to take over as CEO of The Employers’ Association

GRAND RAPIDS — The Employers’ Association today named Jason Reep as its next CEO.

Reep succeeds long-time CEO Dave Smith, who retires after 29 years and will remain with the Grand Rapids-based human resources association through the end of the year.

“During his tenure, Dave continually ensured that members received the best possible Human Resources Solutions that promoted operational excellence and positioned TEA for future growth,” said Mary Tabin, chair of the association’s board. “The Employers’ Association will continue to leverage the solid foundation established under Dave’s leadership and I will challenge the organization to continue to meet member needs through the use of virtual platforms, further enhance quality with a focus on technology and innovation and increase collaboration while ensuring that our mission is achieved — to provide practical human resource solutions that promote operational excellence.”

Reep has spent most of his career in the nonprofit service sector. He’s been with The Employers’ Association for three years, most recently as director of learning and inclusion.

Tabin described Reep as “an experienced executive with proven success driving quality outcomes and exceeding member satisfaction goals.”

“He brings the experience and focus needed to take The Employers’ Association forward in this ever-changing industry along with an innovative approach to serving our community,” she said.