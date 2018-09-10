Coffee company acquires kombucha maker Bloom Ferments

GRAND RAPIDS — The founder of West Michigan kombucha brewer has sold the company to another area craft beverage manufacturer.

Prospectors LLC, the makers of Prospectors Cold Brew Coffee and a line of natural sodas, has acquired Grand Rapids-based Bloom Ferments Inc., according to a statement.

Bloom Ferments, founded in 2012 by Emily Helmus, distributes its handcrafted, organic line of six kombucha beverages at more than 300 Midwest retail stores, including at Meijer Inc. locations. Both companies got their start at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market’s kitchen incubator.

According to a spokesperson, the sale provided Helmus an opportunity to transition and work on new projects.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a statement, Prospectors LLC co-founder David Wentworth described Bloom Ferments as “a local, authentic brand in the rapidly growing kombucha and fermented foods category.”

“Emily created a strong, following for her kombucha, with a emphasis on natural fermentation, local roots and unique flavor profiles,” Wentworth stated. “We are proud to bring Bloom Ferments into our family of brands, and grow the company further.”

Prospectors employs eight people at a 12,000-square-foot production and distribution facility in Kentwood.