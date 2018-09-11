rss icon

Lumbermen’s completes multi-million-dollar expansion for door division

Lumbermen’s opened a new facility for its door division in Byron Center. Lumbermen’s opened a new facility for its door division in Byron Center. COURTESY PHOTO

A Grand Rapids-based building materials manufacturer moved its door division from Wyoming, Mich. to an expanded facility in Byron Center.

Lumbermen’s Inc., which also specializes in countertops, cabinets and sinks, announced Monday that it completed the transition of the door business from a “standalone, smaller building” into a 60,000-square-foot space in Byron Center.

According to Lumbermen’s Marketing Director Heather Lockwood, the multi-million-dollar project had been in the works for several months.

“The expansion means more production and more storage capacity, allowing us to fill orders more quickly with stock, and keep up with demand,” Lockwood wrote in an email to MiBiz.

In a statement, Lumbermen’s said the new facility will have roughly 30 percent more space than the previous Wyoming building.

“Lumbermen’s has been growing at a pretty rapid pace,” Lockwood said. “The expansion will allow for additional capacity, which could certainly result in employment opportunity, both in terms of expanded responsibility for existing employees as well as external candidates.”

The employee-owned Lumbermen’s employs 75 people in its door division.

