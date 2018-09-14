Caldwell tapped to lead Council of Michigan Foundations

GRAND HAVEN — The Council of Michigan Foundations named Kyle Caldwell as its new president and CEO.

Caldwell, the executive director of the Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy at Grand Valley State University since 2015, succeeds Rob Collier, the Grand Haven-based Council’s president and CEO since 1999. Caldwell’s appointment starts Nov. 1.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position and truly excited about the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of great leaders like Rob and Dottie Johnson before him,” Caldwell said. “CMF is a national leader among its grant-maker association peers and has a strong reputation for not only policy work at the state and federal level, but also an exceptional array of programs and services available to its members.

“I look forward to building upon the legacy of the staff and board members who have served philanthropy in Michigan for the past 46 years.”

An eight-member search committee working with national search firm Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group selected Caldwell after what CMF Board of Trustees Chairman Neal Hegarty called “very high interest in the position.” Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group contacted more than 300 potential candidates for the job.

“While there were many strong candidates, we’re confident Kyle is the best person to continue CMF’s tradition of leadership,” Hegarty said. “His 25 years of experience, deep knowledge of the nonprofit sector and philanthropy, and commitment to maintaining our robust policy focus in Lansing and Washington will help ensure that CMF will continue to serve our members well.”

A Michigan native, Caldwell serves on the boards of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation and Kids’ Food Basket in Grand Rapids. Prior to his position at the Johnson Center, Caldwell served as director of the Pathways Out of Poverty grant-making team at the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in Flint.

Caldwell has also was president of the Michigan Nonprofit Association and Connect Michigan Alliance, and served former Michigan Govs. John Engler and Jennifer Granholm as executive director of the Michigan Community Service Commission.