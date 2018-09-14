ABC West Michigan announces Excellence in Construction Award winners

GRAND RAPIDS –– The Associated Builders and Contractors West Michigan chapter (ABC) held its 32nd annual Excellence in Construction Awards on Thursday evening at 20 Monroe Live.

The annual event aims to highlight the region’s best people and projects in a wide variety of categories, ranging from glazing to concrete to new overall construction and renovations work. This year’s event drew a total of 83 nominations, according to a statement from ABC West Michigan.

“West Michigan continues to lead the industry in talent and innovative projects,” said Norm Brady, president and CEO of ABC’s West Michigan chapter. “Recognizing these individuals and companies who take such pride in continually providing excellent work in our communities is always rewarding and we congratulate and thank all of the participants for their dedication.”

Grand Rapids-based Pioneer Construction Inc. was awarded the Safety Award of Excellence for a general contractor, while Byron Center-based Buist Electric Inc. received the same award in the subcontractors category.

Joel Newton, a detailer, foreman and journeyman electrician for Windemuller Electric Inc. in Wayland, received the organization’s Craft Professional of the Year (CPOY). The award honors “an individual who raises the bar for professionals in their skill by exhibiting outstanding craftsmanship and leadership,” ABC stated. “The recipient of this award showcases passion for the trade, provides an example for other craftsmen and takes pride in the successful completion of a project.”

The project winners were: