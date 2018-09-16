MiBiz Growth Report: Sept. 17, 2018

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Sept. 17, 2018.

M&A

Kalamazoo-based Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) signed a deal to pay $1.4 billion to acquire Leesburg, Va.-based K2M Group Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: KTWO), a maker of spinal devices. Under the definitive agreement, Stryker will buy all outstanding shares of K2M Group Holdings for $27.50 per share. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory review and approval by K2M shareholders, could close late in the fourth quarter. Stryker also has an agreement to buy all of the outstanding shares of Invuity Inc. (Nasdaq: IVTY) for $7.40 per share in a deal valued at $190 million. Invuity is a San Francisco-based medical technology company that produces advanced surgical devices.

Expansion

Medical device manufacturer Medbio Inc. is investing $3.5 million into an expansion project in Cascade Township. The Grand Rapids-based manufacturer of injection moldings, assemblies and packaging for the medical device and biotech industries said the expansion could create up to 43 jobs. According to a statement, the company plans to renovate a facility across the street from its existing Cascade Township plant. Medbio plans to use the new space for assembly and packaging, and expects to purchase 20 to 30 new injection-molding machines in conjunction with the move. The Michigan Economic Development Corp. provided Medbio with a $180,000 performance-based grant via the Michigan Business Development Program.

Investment

• Grand Rapids-based Blue Medora LLC, an enterprise software developer, received a $10 million investment from Edison Partners, a Princeton, N.J.-based growth equity investor. The company will use the investment to accelerate the development and market adoption of products such as BindPlane, a service that collects data from enterprise technologies and delivers it to a monitoring platform, according to a statement. The investment from Edison Partners came after Blue Medora grew its customer base by 60 percent in the last year. Edison Partners has more than $1.4 billion in assets under management in the eastern U.S. The firm invests in high-growth companies with revenue of $5 million to $20 million.