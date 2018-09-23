Veteran attorney to be honored at 2018 MiBiz M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Awards

GRAND RAPIDS — Few local M&A advisers have as great an impact on both deals and dealmakers alike as veteran attorney Stephen Waterbury.

Over his storied career, the partner at Grand Rapids-based Warner Norcross + Judd LLP has advised companies on hundreds of business transactions across the globe, as well as worked on initial public offerings and served as general counsel to dozens of companies.

But Waterbury’s influence on the M&A industry has a much broader scope than just getting the best terms for his clients. Rather, the Harvard Law School graduate has focused specifically on teaching, training and mentoring successive generations of deal advisers, extending his reach well beyond the firm by having a material impact on the personal and professional lives of dozens of people.

For his contributions to the industry, Waterbury was selected as the first-ever recipient of the MiBiz Dealmaker Hall of Fame Award.

“Steve’s influence looms large in West Michigan dealmaking,” said MiBiz Publisher Brian Edwards, who has known Waterbury for 25 years. “He’s a formidable lawyer and trusted business adviser whose work on hundreds of mergers, acquisitions and capital-formation transactions speaks for itself. What’s more impressive, though, is the legacy he’s built as devoted mentor and tireless community builder. We couldn’t think of a better person to honor as the inaugural inductee into the West Michigan Dealmaker Hall of Fame.”

The award is meant to be given out only occasionally to individuals who’ve had an outsized impact on corporate deals in West Michigan and in growing the professionalism of the local industry.

The award will be presented as part of the 2018 MiBiz Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Awards, presented in conjunction with the Association for Corporate Growth West Michigan Chapter at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.

Other honorees include winners and finalists for the best corporate transactions in the less than $25 million and $25 million-$150 million deal categories, and for a body of work at the corporate executive and advisers levels — all selected by an outside panel of executives who served as judges. The awards cover a time period from July 1, 2017 through June 30 of this year.

The winners and finalists will be announced in a special section in the Oct. 15 edition of MiBiz.

