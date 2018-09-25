Hudsonville Ice Cream to expand in Holland

HOLLAND — A West Michigan creamery will invest $1.6 million into its existing Holland production facility.

The expansion from the family-owned, Holland-based Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company LLC will lead to the creation of up to 25 jobs, and add a new silo alcove and pilot plant at its current facility on 48th Street.

According to a statement, the creamery will now be enable to expand its distribution network across the United States.

“We are immensely proud of our West Michigan roots, and it is our hope that it shines through in every batch of ice cream we make,” CJ Ellens, director of sales and marketing of Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream, said in a statement. “Our facility expansion is a reflection of our plans for the future, and we are committed to growing our operations here in Holland for years to come.”

According to a statement, the Zeeland-based economic development agency Lakeshore Advantage assisted Hudsonville with the project.