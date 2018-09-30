MiBiz Growth Report: Oct. 1, 2018

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Oct. 1, 2018.

M&A

The ownership group of the West Michigan Whitecaps , the Detroit Tigers ’ Class-A affiliate in Comstock Park, has acquired the independent Traverse City Beach Bums and Wuerfel Park in Blair Township. According to a statement, Traverse City will play as a Northwoods League affiliate for West Michigan starting in May 2019. Other teams in the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer wooden-bat baseball league comprised of 22 teams, include the Battle Creek Bombers and the Kalamazoo Growlers . The Traverse City team will no longer be called the Beach Bums, as the new management has proposed a public contest through Oct. 15 to rename the team. Whitecaps CEO Joe Chamberlin will handle operations of the Beach Bums, which was previously owned by the Traverse City-based Wuerfel Sports Development LLC .

Expansion