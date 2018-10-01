Spectrum Health finalizes merger with Lakeland Health

Lakeland Health and Spectrum Health finalized their merger agreement today. Pictured, from left, are Lakeland Health President and CEO Loren Hamel; Dan Hopp, chairman of the board of directors of Lakeland Health; Dick DeVos, chairman of the Spectrum Health System board of directors; and Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker.

ST. JOSEPH — Lakeland Health today became a part of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health as the two finalized a merger agreement.

Under the deal approved by directors at the two health systems, the St. Joseph-based Lakeland Health became a division of Spectrum Health and changed its name to Spectrum Health Lakeland.

“Lakeland Health is an exceptional organization and we are thrilled they are part of Spectrum Health,” Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a statement. “I am inspired by the enormous possibilities that lie ahead for the team members and physicians at Lakeland as well as throughout our entire health system.”

Spectrum Health Lakeland continues to have a local board of directors that oversees operations. Building on existing connections for pediatric and specialty care and sharing best practices across the system are among the first clinical benefits from the merger, according to an announcement on the final deal.

“Health care is constantly changing, and even as we embrace those changes, what hasn’t changed is our commitment to take great care of our friends and neighbors,” Lakeland President and CEO Loren Hamel stated. “Being part of the Spectrum Health family is an exciting new chapter for us and will only enhance our efforts to fulfill that commitment.”

Hamel also will serve as chief clinical transformation officer for Spectrum Health.

Spectrum and Lakeland first announced plans to merge in July.

Prior to the Lakeland deal, Spectrum Health consisted of 12 hospitals, 180 ambulatory care and service sites, and 3,600 physicians and advanced practice providers. Lakeland Health adds hospitals in St. Joseph, Niles and Watervliet, plus 46 ambulatory care sites, nearly 500 doctors and advanced practitioners, and 4,160 employees.