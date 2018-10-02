WNJ to open new office next to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS — Warner Norcross + Judd LLP plans to open a new office in downtown Detroit.

The Grand Rapids-based law firm will occupy the third floor of a five-story, 127,000-square-foot office, retail and medical building planned for site adjacent to Little Caesars Arena and Wayne State University’s Mike Ilitch School of Business. The office will house about 55 attorneys and support staff.

“Warner is a Michigan firm, so opening an office in Detroit is the right next step for us,” Warner Norcross + Judd Managing Partner Douglas Dozeman said in a statement. “We are delighted to have secured a signature location in District Detroit that will allow us to better serve our clients in this key market. We are committed to investing in Michigan and proud to have a part in the exciting rebirth of the City.”

The Detroit office will become the law firm’s third in Southeast Michigan and ninth in the state.

Warner Norcross + Judd presently has eight offices in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland, Lansing, Midland, Southfield and Macomb County with 230 attorneys.