Mercy Health Saint Mary’s names Baumgartner as interim president

GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. David Baumgartner will serve as interim president of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s until a successor is hired to replace departing President Bill Manns.

Baumgartner’s appointment takes effect Oct. 22, when Manns leaves to become president of sister hospitals in Ann Arbor and Livingston for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System.

“Dr. Baumgartner demonstrates passion for the mission of Mercy Health,” Julie Ridenour, chair of the Mercy Health Saint Mary’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “He has a tremendous leadership style, and his longevity and breadth of experience with the organization give him a unique perspective on leading the organization. We are thrilled to have him serve in this additional capacity.”

Baumgartner has been with Saint Mary’s for 46 years as a physician of infectious diseases and in administrative leadership positions. He presently serves as chief medical officer for Mercy Health Saint Mary’s.

A search committee that includes Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, and Mercy Health Saint Mary’s board members has begun a national search for the Grand Rapids health system’s next president. The search committee will work with parent company Trinity Health on a final selection.