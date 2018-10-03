MVCA honors former Grand Angels exec Vanderwel for lifetime achievement

The Michigan Venture Capital Association presented Jody Vanderwel, the former president of Grand Angels, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Vanderwel led Grand Angels for 12 years before retiring in 2016. She continues to serve on the investment group’s board and the investment committee for Grand Angels Venture Fund II LLC. During her time as president, Grand Angels invested about $23 million in 105 financing rounds for 39 companies. The group has been one of the most active angel investment organizations in Michigan.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Jody for her achievements that have significantly contributed to the success of Michigan’s investment community,” said Tom Shehab, chair of MVCA’s board of directors and managing director at Arboretum Ventures in Ann Arbor.

The MVCA presented the recognition last night during its annual awards dinner in Detroit.

Vanderwel serves on the MVCA’s board, as well on boards for the Michigan Strategic Fund, Baker Publishing Group and the Fuller Theological Seminary.

Other award winners included: the Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition for the Community Impact Award; Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity company Duo Security with the Exit of the Year Award for its $2.35 billion sales to Cisco Systems Inc. that closed Monday; and Ann Arbor-based Strata Oncology, a life sciences firm, for the Up-and-Coming Company of the Year Award.