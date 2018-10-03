GVSU inks admissions deal with WMed

GVSU President Tom Haas, left, talks with WMU President Edward Montgomery, center, while WMed Dean Dr. Hal Jenson, right, looks on.

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University today signed an agreement that allows students who want to pursue a medical career to apply early to the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, also known as WMed.

Under the “preferred relationship” agreement, GVSU students early in their junior year can apply to WMed for an early decision on admission after they earn their bachelor’s degree. GVSU students must still meet all admission requirements.

“The unique missions of our two institutions overlap to produce the talent needed in the medical profession,” stated GVSU President Tom Haas, who signed the agreement with his counterpart Edward Montgomery, president of WMU. “By working collaboratively with our partner institutions, we are able to maximize the use of state funds and offer students increased educational opportunities.”

WMed this year graduated its first class of medical students.

WMed Dean Dr. Hal Jenson said that one benefit of the early admission program is that it allows students who are accepted to complete their bachelor’s degree without the stress and cost of applying to multiple medical schools.

“The preferred relationship seeks to have outstanding students apply to our medical school and become outstanding students in our classrooms,” Jenson said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect a corrected statement from Haas issued by GVSU. An earlier statement called the private WMed a public institution.