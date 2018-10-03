Michigan Milk Producers Association to expand in SW Michigan

CONSTANTINE — The Michigan Milk Producers Association plans to invest $24 million to expand its existing dairy plant operations in St. Joseph County.

According to a statement this week, the Novi-based MMPA, a dairy farmer-owned cooperative and dairy producer, could create up to 11 jobs with the investment at its facility in the village of Constantine.

Currently, the MMPA serves more than 1,700 farmers in the Midwest. The company said the expansion will increase milk procession by 1.3 million pounds per day at the site. The new equipment will allow the cooperative “to manufacture new value-added products,” MMPA General Manager Joe Diglio said in a statement.

“The dairy industry is vital to our state’s economy, and the largest part of the agriculture sector in Michigan,” Diglio stated. “This investment will help support Michigan’s economy and the needs of our dairy farmer member-owners.”

The Michigan State Fund approved a $122,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant to support the MMPA project. In addition, the village of Constantine is considering a 50-percent tax abatement.

“MMPA’s expansion of its processing facility in Constantine will increase capacity for Michigan dairy farmers while elevating the profile and profitability of our state’s dairy industry,” stated Jeff Mason, CEO of the Lansing-based Michigan Economic Development Corp. “We’re pleased to work with our partners to support this investment and the new jobs for area residents.”