West Michigan Compounding plans $6 million expansion in Greenville

GREENVILLE — In response to increased demand, West Michigan Compounding LLC is investing $6 million into its existing facility in Montcalm County.

The planned 45,000-square-foot addition for the Greenville-based reclamation facility that manages plastic scrap could create up to 33 jobs and increase the company’s manufacturing and office space, according to a statement.

“Our company continues to see impressive growth, and we are excited for what this expansion will mean for WMC’s future,” West Michigan Compounding Vice President Ashley Everin said in a statement.

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corp., West Michigan Compounding has the capacity to compound and recycle more than 100 million pounds of plastic per year. The 71-employee company has two facilities in Greenville.

As part of the expansion, West Michigan Compounding will receive a $150,000 performance-based from the Michigan Business Development Program. In addition, the city of Greenville is considering a 50-percent property tax abatement to support the project.

Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Indiana and Kentucky.

“Due to the location of customers and suppliers, the (West Michigan Compounding) has identified that transportation and logistical costs would be lower if the Company were to move to a state that is centrally located to its customers and suppliers. Incentive assistance is necessary to ensure the expansion happens in Michigan and to cover higher costs associated with transportation and logistics in Michigan,” according to a memo from the MEDC.