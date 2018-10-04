Huntington Bank to close 31 offices in Michigan

Huntington Bank plans to close 31 branches in Michigan and consolidate them with nearby offices.

The planned closings in the state are among 70 in various markets that the Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bank plans to consolidate beginning in 2019.

“Huntington regularly reviews its distribution network to ensure our mix of branches, ATMs, and online and mobile banking meets our customers’ evolving needs. In making these adjustments, branches were reviewed for customer traffic patterns, transaction trends and proximity to nearby Huntington branch locations,” Huntington spokeswoman Emily Smith said in a statement.

“Many of these branches have an existing Huntington branch in close proximity that can support customers of the consolidating offices,” Smith said. “Savings from the branch consolidation will be substantially reinvested in these increasingly-used channels.”

Smith did not identify the branches involved in the closings.

Even with the move, Huntington will have the most branches of any bank in Michigan.

The FDIC’s recently released 2018 Summary of Deposits lists Huntington with 316 branch offices as of June 30, well ahead of Chase Bank’s 231 branches and Fifth Third Bank’s 208 locations.

Huntington Bank had $15.76 billion in deposits in Michigan, which ranks sixth in statewide deposit market share.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan statistical area, Huntington ranked second in deposit market share to market leader Fifth Third Bank, according to the 2018 Summary of Deposits. Huntington Bank, with 41 offices in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming MSA, had $2.41 billion in market deposits for an 11.15 percent share.

Huntington ranked ninth in the Kalamazoo-Portage MSA with six offices and $103 million in deposits for a 2.55 percent share.