Charter aviation firm sells to TC investor group

TRAVERSE CITY — A Northern Michigan investor group has acquired the assets of Air-Services Inc., a charter aviation provider serving the business market in Northern Michigan.

According to a statement, 1100 Holdings Inc. closed on the deal with former owner and founder Roy Nichols in late September.

Members of Traverse City-based 1100 Holdings now sit on Air-Services’ management team, including CEO Omer ErSelcuk, President David Ziemer and Director of Maintenance Michael Hannon.

Nichols will stay on in a consulting role under the new management, according to a statement.

The company’s new owners plan to build on Air-Services’ existing operations and seek growth opportunities to add new services.

“Traverse City is well-served by legacy carriers during the summer, in particular,” ErSelcuk said in a statement. “However, we know there are air travel needs in the region that are not being met and we’re digging in to learn how ASI can provide additional or new services to meet that demand.”

The company is considering offering regular charter air service to destinations such as Detroit and Chicago, according to local reports.

Based on the campus of the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Air-Services offers chartered flights, as well as aircraft management services. The company flies a range of aircraft, including jets and turboprops.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the second deal in the region involving a private charter aircraft company in the last year and a half. In May 2017, the owner of Muskegon-based Executive Air Transport Inc. acquired Tulip City Air Service Inc. in Holland, as MiBiz reported at the time.